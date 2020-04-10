There are thousands of people seeking asylum living in the Australian community. Some of these people have come to Australia by plane, and sought asylum afterwards. Some of them have come to Australia by boat. The way they came affects whether they are detained, the conditions of their visas, and how their claim for protection is determined. This page includes asylum statistics in Australia for people seeking asylum living in the community, including those who come by plane (plane arrivals) and those who come by boat (boat arrivals).

Australia’s asylum policies

Statistics on people seeking asylum

The way people come also affects the way statistics are reported. There are fewer statistics on people who came by plane. There are more detailed statistics on people who came by boat, but its publication has varied over time.

The Department has published some data on those who have come by plane since 2014-2015, although this has been irregular. We have supplemented this with data provided through Senate estimates.

Since November 2019, however, the Department is required by the Australian Parliament to publish monthly updates on the processing of onshore protection claims (which, because those who come by boat are no longer entitled to permanent protection, are made by those who come by plane). This data is now included on this page up until 29 February 2020.

Most of the statistics on this page come from the Department of Home Affairs (formerly the Department of Immigration and Border Protection), which publishes details for people who came by boat living in the community on a ‘Bridging Visa E’, which is the type of visa they are living on in the community. This has been published roughly quarterly over the past few years, and provides statistics on where people are living in their community, including their gender, age, and nationality. This page includes the statistics as at 31 December 2019, which is the latest so far available.

This data overlaps with some of the same data reported in the fast-tracking statistics now published by the Department, which are published monthly. Other statistics come from answers to questions on notice to Senate estimates. You can view or download the data for these graphs on this page.