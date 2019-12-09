Fast tracking statistics

In December 2014, the Australian Government changed the way it determined the refugee claims of people who came by boat. The Australian Government calls this new process ‘fast tracking‘. This affects people who came by boat on or after 13 August 2012.

There are also people who came before 13 August 2012, but did not have their protection visa application finalised by 18 September 2013. These people are assessed under the old process. The two groups are referred to by the Department as the ‘Legacy Caseload’.

‘Fast tracking’ replaced the previous independent merits review system with a new body, called the Immigration Assessment Authority (IAA). Under new rules, the IAA would no longer hear directly from people claiming asylum, and would generally be restricted to information before the Department of Immigration.

The Refugee Council and its members have consistently expressed strong concerns about the fairness of this process and the significant risks it creates that people will be returned to persecution or other serious harm.

Key points

This information is produced from the statistics provided by the Department of Home Affairs (formerly the Department of Immigration and Border Protection) and by the Immigration Assessment Authority. (Note that the data from the Immigration Assessment Authority has not been updated since September 2019). Other data has been included from answers to question on notice at Senate estimates. You can download the data and graphs, including source information, on the fast-tracking process here, or from the ribbon underneath each graph.