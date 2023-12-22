Thousands of people settle in Australia every year through one of Australia’s three major migration streams.

This page focuses on those settling in Australia under Australia’s Humanitarian Program (also known as the Refugee and Humanitarian Program) over the past 10 financial years, from July 2013 to June 2023. This includes refugees and people coming on humanitarian visas (‘humanitarian entrants’) that are resettled from overseas, as well as people who have been recognised in Australia as refugees for permanent visas (‘onshore protection’).

How do people come Australia under its Refugee and Humanitarian Program?

These statistics exclude most people seeking asylum in Australia by boat, who were denied the right to settle in Australia by Australia’s temporary protection policy, so they were not counted as part of Australia’s Refugee and Humanitarian Program.

Fast tracking statistics