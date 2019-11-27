Support a lifeline for refugees sent to Manus Island and Nauru

The Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) is receiving Australian donations to support private sponsorship to Canada for refugees who were detained on Manus Island and Nauru. RCOA is working with sponsorship agreement holders and community groups in Canada to sponsor refugees still held in Papua New Guinea and Nauru who have no other viable resettlement option available to them.

Under the Canadian Government’s private sponsorship guidelines, the sponsoring organisation needs to raise CAD16,500 (about AUD18,400) before each application can proceed – funds which are allocated to the refugee’s living costs in the first year after arrival in Canada.

Australian donations to this appeal over $2 are tax deductible.

Please donate through this link.

Donate via Direct Bank Transfer using details below:

RCOA’s bank account:

BSB 062033

Account number 10432319

Reference: ‘CAN, your initial, plus surname’ (eg. CAN A Smith) and then send an email to admin@refugeecouncil.org.au so we can identify your payment.