Year: 2016

By: William Maley

ISBN: 9781849046794

With the arrival in Europe of over a million refugees and people seeking asylum in 2015, a sense of panic began to spread within the continent and beyond.

What is a Refugee? puts these developments into historical context, injecting much-needed objectivity and nuance into contemporary debates over what is to be done.

Refugees have been with us for a long time – although only after the Great War did refugee movements commence on a large scale – and are ultimately symptoms of the failure of the system of states to protect all who live within it.