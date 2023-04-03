Creating Spaces of Wellbeing and Belonging for Refugee and Asylum-Seeker Students: Skills and Strategies for Classroom Teachers

Year: 2022

By: Maura Sellars, Scott Imig, John Fischetti

ISBN: 9781032076089

This book outlines the ways educators can support positive educational and social outcomes for the most vulnerable children in their communities.

Each chapter briefly outlines the relevant theory, expanding on this through vignettes from research and analytical reflection, helping the reader identify and apply the differentiated pedagogical understandings in their own classrooms.

Providing insights from educators who are doing this work successfully across the globe, the book highlights the challenges and considerations that teachers face in multilingual, multicultural classroom environments where students’ common experience is trauma and loss and guides them towards effective practice.