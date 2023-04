Year: 2022

By: Mandy Manning, Ivonne Orozco Sahi, Leah Juelke, Sarahí Monterrey

ISBN: 9781032000084

This book, written by four award-winning teachers, offers compelling stories and practical applications to help you reach your students in the classroom and beyond.

Topics covered include advocacy, using literacy to create a welcoming environment, connecting with families, building staff capacity and best practices for virtual learning. You’ll also find easy-to-implement lesson plans, as well as reflection questions throughout to help you on your journey.