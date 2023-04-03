Refugee Council of Australia
Elisa calvet b s nuoqdmuvc unsplash
Adult nonfictionBooksEducational resource

Perspectives on Transitions in Refugee Education Ruptures, Passages, and Re-Orientations

3 April 2023
1 min read
Year: 2022
By: Seyda Subasi Singh, Olja Jovanović Milanović, and Michelle Proyer (eds)
ISBN: 9783847426264

This book covers various aspects of refugee transitions and their intersections with educational experiences. Studies from different country contexts show the complex relationships between individual, culture, society and institutions.

Examining these relationships and experiences during transitional processes aims to contribute to a deeper understanding of the different types of transitions in the context of refugee education, which may lead to an improvement of support structures in the future.

