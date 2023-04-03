Perspectives on Transitions in Refugee Education Ruptures, Passages, and Re-Orientations

Year: 2022

By: Seyda Subasi Singh, Olja Jovanović Milanović, and Michelle Proyer (eds)

ISBN: 9783847426264

This book covers various aspects of refugee transitions and their intersections with educational experiences. Studies from different country contexts show the complex relationships between individual, culture, society and institutions.

Examining these relationships and experiences during transitional processes aims to contribute to a deeper understanding of the different types of transitions in the context of refugee education, which may lead to an improvement of support structures in the future.