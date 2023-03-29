Refugee Council of Australia
Elisa calvet b s nuoqdmuvc unsplash
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Resources > Books > Under the Persimmon Tree
Books

Under the Persimmon Tree

30 March 2023
1 min read

Under the persimmon tree

Year: 2005
By: Suzanne Fisher-Staples
ISBN: 9780312377762

This widely acclaimed novel explores the relationship between a young American woman and an Afghan girl, Najmah, who is all alone in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The story follows Najmah’s perilous journey through the mountains in search for safety and refuge in Pakistan.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Elisa calvet b s nuoqdmuvc unsplash
BooksFilms

What is a refugee?

What is a Refugee? puts recent refugee developments into historical context, injecting much-needed objectivity and nuance into contemporary debates over what is to be done.

30 March 2023
Elisa calvet b s nuoqdmuvc unsplash
Books

The Kite Runner

This novel follows the flight of Amir’s family from Afghanistan in the wake of the Soviet invasion and the persecution of Hazaras under the Taliban.

30 March 2023

Be a champion for refugee rights

Join our mailing list and be the first to receive active resources. We need you to show Australia cares about refugees.

Search

  • Category

  • Topic

Recent Posts