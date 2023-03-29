Refugee Council of Australia
Books

The Kite Runner

30 March 2023
The Kite Runner

Year: 2003
Directed by: Khaled Hosseini
9781594631931

This novel tells the story of the friendship between Amir, the son of a wealthy Pashtun merchant, and Hassan, the son of a Hazara servant. It follows the flight of Amir’s family from Afghanistan in the wake of the Soviet invasion and the persecution of Hazaras under the Taliban.

