Refugee Welcome Zones

Shoalhaven City Council

15 July 2022
SCC Logo Colour CMYKThe Shoalhaven Local Government Area is located approximately 190kms south of Sydney and is bordered by mountains, coastal plains and beaches. Just over 12% of our population were born overseas and we have been a Refugee Welcome Zone since 2017. Council is committed to working closely with community members, organisations, governments and peak bodies to support multiculturalism and social inclusion as well as upholding the human rights of refugees. We seek to ensure that those from a culturally and linguistically diverse background have equitable access to programs that support their needs.

