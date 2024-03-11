Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones

Alice Springs Town Council

11 March 2024
11 March 2024

Alice springs logo

Alice Springs/ Mparntwe (pronounced ‘M-barn-twa’), which is the Arrernte word for Alice Springs, is a unique and culturally rich modern town located in the heart of Central Australia. It is home to approximately 25,912  people with 20.6% of the total Alice Springs LGA population being Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander .  Since settlement the town has welcomed people from a diversity of countries to make Alice Springs their home.  At the 2021 Census, 32.9% or 8532 of the population were born overseas  and from 60 different countries.

Alice Springs Town Council actively supports and celebrates multiculturalism in Alice Springs and strives to effectively engage with culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) groups. Multiculturalism plays a key role in the character of Alice Springs being a welcoming and inclusive place and CALD communities make an important contribution to the Alice Springs economy, workforce, political, social and cultural participation and linguistic richness.

Council is proud to hold numerous celebratory events and programs to embrace its diverse society, such as, Big Day Out in Harmony, Diwali Night Market, Lunar New Year Pop Up Party, Multicultural Fitness Month and Multilingual Story Time just to name a few!

Dsc min min Dsc Dsc

