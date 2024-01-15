Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Home > Our community > Refugee Welcome Zones > Clarence Valley Council
Refugee Welcome Zones

Clarence Valley Council

15 January 2024
Clarence vally logo

 

 

 

 

 

Located in the Northern Rivers region in NSW, the Clarence Valley covers an area of 10,441 square kilometres and has three major centres, Grafton, Maclean and Yamba.

Clarence Valley Council aims to create a place where people are healthy, safe, connected and in harmony with the natural environment to retain and improve the quality of community life.

Clarence Valley Council prides itself on creating a society that connects people in our region. This includes providing safe and exciting spaces where people want to gather, supporting creative and cultural experiences and ensuring all community members, regardless of background, age or ability, can participate.

At Clarence Valley Council’s July 2022 Ordinary Council Meeting Councillor’s unanimously voted for Clarence Valley Council to become a Refugee Welcome Zone.

