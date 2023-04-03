Refugee Council of Australia
3 April 2023
ActionAid UK

Our free schools resources cover a range of topics including climate change, Fairtrade, food, health, human rights, refugees, water and more.

They’re all linked to national curriculum subjects including citizenship, English, geography, literacy, maths, PHSE, and science – from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 5.

We’ve packaged them up into easily downloadable lesson plans, educational board games, videos, interactive maps, slideshows and assemblies.

Our activities feature stories, case studies and testimonials from more than 16 countries around the world, to help school children understand global issues and ActionAid’s work with women and girls living in poverty.

