Refugee Council of Australia
Creating a nation modern immigration stories abc education medium
Collage of figure with drawings in front of him
Educational resource

Seeking Refuge

A compelling and moving series of short animated documentaries portraying the real-life stories of young people who have sought asylum.

3 April 2023
Four young people against coloured background
Films

What’s It Like?

A show for young people in our community whose voices, stories and perspectives aren't often seen or heard. We hear from kids with same-sex parents, refugees, young people who experience a disability, and more.

3 April 2023
Classroom resources header
Educational resource

Reading Australia

Reading Australia was created with the goal of making it easier for teachers, through their passion and skills, to spread a love for Australian texts.

3 April 2023

