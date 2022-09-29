Refugee Council of Australia
News2022 WebinarsRefugee Alternatives eventRefugee Welcome Zones

Refugee Welcome Zone webinar

29 September 2022
12 Oct 2022, 12pm-1:30pm

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a renewed focus on localism and the importance of building resilient and connected local communities. Our latest Refugee Alternatives webinar looks at the role of Refugee Welcome Zones and the ways in which local communities can come together to welcome and include refugees and people seeking asylum.

Featuring speakers from local government, including the Mayor of Cumberland City Council, Cr Lisa Lake, and Cr Rhonda Garad from City of Greater Dandenong, as well as speakers from Community Refugee Sponsorship Australia, and local refugee support groups, the webinar will explore ways in which local residents can come together to support refugees and people seeking asylum.

The 2022 Refugee Welcome Zone webinar will be a key opportunity to hear about latest developments in community refugee sponsorship, advocacy for people seeking asylum, and ways in which local residents can work alongside local councils to create more welcoming communities for refugees.

We encourage all those interested in the building welcoming communities to attend this free lunchtime webinar.

Speakers:

  • Cr Lisa Lake, Mayor, Cumberland City Council
  • Cr Rhonda Garad, City of Greater Dandenong Council
  • Blaise Itabelo, Community Refugee Sponsorship Australia
  • Alison Pitt, Huon Valley Refugee Support Group

Moderator:

  • Adama Kamara, Deputy CEO, Refugee Council of Australia

For enquiries, please contact Rebecca Langton on manager@refugeecouncil.org.au

Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
