The Mornington Peninsula Shire is a proud signatory to the Refugee Welcome Zone Commitment (signed in 2013).

Currently, the Mornington Peninsula Shire has committed to various ways in which we support and welcome refugees within our community:

Policy statement in the Shire’s Council and Wellbeing Plan – Strategic Objective - A community with vibrant arts, culture, sport and recreational opportunities that foster connections and participation across generations, backgrounds and abilities.

3.4.3. Engage with culturally and linguistically diverse communities to share and protect cultural heritage, beliefs, traditions and stories

The Shire supports and funds community groups to organise community based initiatives to assist refugees and CALD communities.

The Shire supports and funds the Mornington Peninsula Human Rights Committee, who host local forums including guest speakers from refugee backgrounds to share their stories via the annual Human Rights Oration & most recently held the screening of ‘Journey Beyond Fear’ to celebrate Refugee week.

The Shire attends the Victorian Local Government Multicultural Issues Network.