About Mildura Rural City

Mildura Rural City Council is a regional community located in north-west Victoria, Australia on the Victorian side of the Murray River. Our region is abundant with beautiful vineyards, orchards, grain crops, unique sand hills and stunning sun sets. Over seventy-nine nationalities are officially recognised throughout our region’s multicultural community. Council has a range of services to support residents born overseas and who speak languages other than English. This includes new citizens, migrant workers, asylum seekers and refugees.

Anti Racism

In 2022 Mildura Rural City Council was declared a Refugee Welcome Zone. In late 2022 the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC) facilitated group consultation sessions with community members in Mildura. The consultation report, developed by VEOHRC assisted Council to understand racism issues experienced within our community.

Our 2024-2028 Anti-Racism Strategy is being developed that will highlight the experiences, perspectives and recommendations of our local communities effected by racism. The strategy will raise awareness of racism, assist in planning actions, and seek ways to strengthen community led responses to racism. Before the Anti-Racism Strategy is implemented, the community will be able to review and give feedback on the information.

Welcoming Cities

Council are members of Welcoming Cities and are committed to embracing diversity and inclusion as a choice through social, cultural, economic, and civic processes. www.welcomingcities.org.au.

Council regularly welcome new residents with morning teas and welcome new community citizens every two months on behalf of the Australian government. To find out more about citizenship go to https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/citizenship/become-a-citizen. Council also continues to work closely with local service providers that support refugees and asylum seeker settlement with housing, English speaking skills, employment, and food relief, Sunraysia Mallee Ethnic Communities Council. Mildura English Language Centre and AMES Australia and Red Cliffs Resource Centre.

Our Commitment to Welcoming Refugees benefits the wider community through new residents growing food and has provided work for hundreds of refugees. To find out more go to

https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2019-11-23/community-farm-brings-peace-to-refugees-from-war-torn-countries/11728440?utm_campaign=newsweb-article-new-share-null&utm_content=link&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_source=abc_news_web

As part of our Anti-Racism Strategy in April 2022 our community welcomed The Yarning Circle Anti-Racism Community facilitated by Grant Stand. Council also supports the Racism. It Stops with Me campaign. To find out more go to https://itstopswithme.humanrights.gov.au

Council in partnership with other community groups has developed The Mildura Bilingual children’s book project. The group is currently working on eleven unique children’s storybooks in English and other languages, including Dar, Kirundi, Filipino, Uyghur and more. For Further information please register your interest via email at Claire.galvin@mildura.vic.gov.au or contact 03 50188100.