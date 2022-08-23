At the end of 2021, Manningham was accredited as a Welcoming City. This framework has standards with 6 categories under which inclusion of people from migrant and refugee backgrounds is central.

Manningham Council will work through these categories and aims to embed inclusion across the council and community.

Anti-racism project

The Anti-Racism Project consists of the following proposed elements:

Installation of the Racism Not Welcome street signs accompanied by a promotional campaign. Participating in national campaigns: Welcoming Cities program accreditation and Racism. It Stops With Me. Delivery of Strength Through Connection bimonthly event series commencing on the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, 21 March 2022. Introduction of the new Multicultural Communities Advisory Committee which can consider a range of activities, advocacy, and other initiatives to raise awareness about racism. Supporting community initiatives such as:

Eastern Community Legal Centre in delivering the State Government funded, Amplifying Voices In The Community; and

Victoria Police’s Prejudice Motivated Crime Resource & Information Package.

All these initiatives are complementary to each other and address racism in indirect and direct ways.