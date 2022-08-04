Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Our community > Refugee Welcome Zones > Mackay Regional Council
Refugee Welcome Zones

Mackay Regional Council

4 August 2022
2 min read

MackayRenowned for its friendly and relaxed people, picturesque rural and coastal scenery, and sub-tropical climate, the Mackay region is an enviable location to live, work and play.

The region—which covers about 7,600 square kilometres and 200 kilometres of coastline—is located on the northern part of the central Queensland coast next to the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. We are around 115,000 community members strong according to the 2016 census. As residents of the Mackay region we can live the lifestyle we choose—rural or urban—across the main city, townships, rural residential areas, and small rural settlements.

Home to many different cultural groups, including Australia’s largest population of Australian South Sea Islanders, we are a culturally rich and diverse region. Mackay Regional Council acknowledges the Traditional custodians of the land, recognising the cultural diversity and proud history of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The Mackay Region has not historically, or recently experienced significant intakes of refugees, however, we continue to celebrate our vibrant multicultural community through a variety of means. 

  • Council maintains a Migrant Voice Facebook group for our local multicultural community to share information, celebrations, and events.  
  • Council maintains strong relationships with our multicultural and migrant support services  
  • Council undertakes annual Harmony Day celebrations  
  • Council hosts our annual multicultural festival, Global Grooves  
  • Council supports a variety of local multicultural community groups through grants, event planning, preparation, marketing, etc.  
  • Council has an internal Diversity and Inclusion Policy and an external Cultural Diversity and Accessible Community Policies that speak to how we welcome, support, and celebrate our multicultural community. 
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

City of Logan

Logan City Council has been running Cultural Awareness Training for Council staff to bring awareness of cultural needs and sensitivities to the community with residents from diverse cultural backgrounds. The training...

4 August 2022
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

City of Port Adelaide Enfield

The City of Port Adelaide Enfield is located in the north-western suburbs of Adelaide, about eight kilometres from the CBD, and is one of the most culturally diverse councils in South Australia. Over 33% of PAE...

4 August 2022
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

City of Wagga Wagga

Nestled on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River in the heart of Wiradjuri Country in Southern NSW, Wagga Wagga is a regional city, centrally located between Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra. Wagga Wagga is a dynamic and...

28 July 2022

Contact

Want to find out more about Refugee Welcome Zones? Contact us by email or by phone (02)92119333

Recent Posts