Our purpose

We are here to be of service to our local community and make the Inner West a great place to be.

These are the ways our Council has welcomed refugees:

The Community Refugee Welcome Centre demonstrates our active work with the refugee community in partnership with SSI. Refugee-led programs and strategy operating from a Human Rights based framework

We partnered with SSI to receive donations for Afghan refugees last year – the centre was used to gather donations across the Inner West for a period of 2-3 months

Inner West Council unanimously passed a Notice of Motion ‘Welcoming refugees from Afghanistan’ – details below.

Partly funded a short documentary made by Addison Road Community Centre about a group of Afghan girls who made it to Australia – One Fine Evening in April