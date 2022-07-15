Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Our community > Refugee Welcome Zones > Inner West Council
Refugee Welcome Zones

Inner West Council

15 July 2022
1 min read

Inner westOur purpose

We are here to be of service to our local community and make the Inner West a great place to be.

These are the ways our Council has welcomed refugees: 

  • The Community Refugee Welcome Centre demonstrates our active work with the refugee community in partnership with SSI.  Refugee-led programs and strategy operating from a Human Rights based framework 
  • We partnered with SSI to receive donations for Afghan refugees last year – the centre was used to gather donations across the Inner West for a period of 2-3 months 
  • Inner West Council unanimously passed a Notice of Motion ‘Welcoming refugees from Afghanistan’ – details below. 
  • Partly funded a short documentary made by Addison Road Community Centre about a group of Afghan girls who made it to Australia –One Fine Evening in April  

  • Inner West Council offered emergency funding to many community organisations last year, including the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre – Media Release 
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

Bathurst Regional Council

Bathurst Regional Council regularly (six-monthly) hosts a Welcome Lunch for new residents, of which refugees are invited to attend.  The gathering includes information regarding organisations and services to assist...

15 July 2022
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

Shoalhaven City Council

The Shoalhaven Local Government Area is located approximately 190kms south of Sydney and is bordered by mountains, coastal plains and beaches. Just over 12% of our population were born overseas and we have been a...

15 July 2022
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

Gunnedah Shire Council

Gunnedah Shire was declared a Refugee Welcome Zone on 21 March 2016 to coincide with Harmony Day. Located in NSW on the Namoi River, only 80 kilometres from Tamworth, and 440 kilometres from Sydney, Gunnedah Shire is...

15 July 2022

Be a champion for refugee rights

Join our mailing list and be the first to receive active resources. We need you to show Australia cares about refugees.

Refugee Week 2022

Refugee Week from 19-25 June 2022 is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.

Search

  • Category

  • Topic