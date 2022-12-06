The Huon Valley is a green, inviting valley located in the south of Tasmania.

Spread over a large geographical area, the Huon Valley is home to regional centres like Huonville and bustling towns like Cygnet, Dover, Geeveston and Franklin.

The Huon Valley is a collection of dynamic communities, with nearly 18,000 residents and 48 localities. The region attracts a diverse population and foresees considerable growth of 21.3 percent over a 25-year period. This growth is driven largely by migration both nationally and internationally, and with a current median age of 42, we are aging as older people move to the region. The Huon Valley’s percentage of residents who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is higher than the state average, at 9.3 percent of the population.

We are proud to recognise that the Huon Valley was originally home to the Melukerdee and Lyluequonny people of the South East Nation, who remain the Traditional Custodians of these lands. Neighbouring clans of the South East Nation include the Nuenonne people of Bruny Island and the Muwinina people of Hobart.

Early colonisation in the region dates from the 1820s, with the first Europeans harvesting timber and establishing apple orchards. Over the years the major industries have centred around the forest, agriculture and maritime industries. Major industries currently include agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, forestry and tourism.

Today, we are well known for apple orchards, historical towns, enchanting forests, and friendly locals. Our region boasts incredible natural beauty, from the pristine Huon River and Far South coastline, to the mountain ranges, World Heritage-listed national parks, tall forests, caves, and iconic bushwalks.

Diversity makes us all unique. Huon Valley Council recognises diversity as an essential feature of all people and communities, which should be acknowledged, celebrated, and respected. Understanding and responding to diversity leads to an inclusive community where all people experience equal rights and opportunities. In 2020, Council endorsed its first Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which guides Council’s efforts to address discrimination, promote inclusiveness, and foster community participation in social, civic and economic life. (Policies – Huon Valley Council Huon Valley Council)

In 2020, Council supported a community cultural arts project, Faces of the Huon, which uncovered and celebrated stories of diversity and harmony in the Huon Valley. Created for Harmony Week (15–21 March) as part of the Huon Beings digital arts program, the exhibition is the culmination of a series of interviews with local residents from a variety of backgrounds. The collection of intimate portraits and musings are displayed regularly throughout the valley to highlight or rich and diverse culture.

Council welcomes opportunities to work with the Rural Australians for Refugees – South Eastern Branch. This highly active and motivated group have taught us much. Council staff participated in a refugee cultural awareness raising training session. Council has also supported the group to explore opportunities for social enterprise.

Most recently Council has been honoured to work with local refugee, Arad, to tell his story of being an Indigenous person in Iran, becoming a refugee and his journey to Australia. He has made a home in the Huon Valley in Tasmania even though his visa status remains temporary. This short film has was launched by the local Rural Australians for Refugees and is shared by Council at local film event nights. (https://youtu.be/PNMDd0qWJhE) (Huon Beings: Arad’s Story – Huon Valley Council Huon Valley Council)

