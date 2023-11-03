Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones
Hindmarsh Shire Council

3 November 2023
Hindmarsh logoOn 17 September 2014, Hindmarsh Shire Council was declared as a Refugee Welcome Zone. Council’s declaration is a Commitment in Spirit to Welcoming refugees into our community, Upholding the Human Rights of refugees, Demonstrating Compassion for refugees and Enhancing cultural and religious Diversity in our community.
Hindmarsh Shire is located in the Wimmera region in western Victoria and covers an area of 7,527km2. Situated on the Western Highway, 375km west of Melbourne and 350km east of Adelaide.
The four major townships in the Shire are Nhill, Dimboola, Rainbow and Jeparit.
Our Shire is bound by two National Parks, the Little Desert in the South and Wyperfeld in the North. Other distinct natural features include the Big Desert Wilderness Area to the West, as well as the Wimmera River and Lakes Hindmarsh and Albacutya. The central part of the Shire is utilised primarily for broad-acre cropping and grazing.

https://www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au

