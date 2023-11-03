Georges River Council became a Refugee Welcome Zone in 2017.

Located in Sydney’s south, the Georges River Local Government Area consists of 38 square kilometres.

The Georges River area offers extraordinary lifestyle benefits, from the waterways of the Georges River to remnant bush, tidal baths and open spaces such as Carss Bush Park, Oatley Park and sporting facilities such as Jubilee Stadium, Gannons Park, Hurstville Oval and Olds Park. The St

George Illawarra Dragons are the local Rugby League team and the Sydney Football Club have adopted Jubilee Oval as a major venue, so there is plenty of high-level football action for all to enjoy.

Aboriginal people cared for the land for many millennia, and the world now lives in Georges River in that people from all over the world call Georges River home.

Some ninety-nine different nationalities are represented in Georges River, and 45% of our residents were born overseas.

Our diversity is highly valued in our community and 54% of our residents speak a language other than English at home.

We acknowledge, support and celebrate the diversity that makes Georges River so unique. We support a range of events that celebrate and promote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and culturally and linguistically diverse cultures and heritage, such as NAIDOC Week, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Lunar New Year and Refugee Week. Our Diversity and Inclusion Committee provides regular cultural awareness training for Council staff.

We celebrate our diversity and are committed to supporting a socially inclusive and connected community. We want to make sure everyone feels safe and welcome, which is why we launched the Georges River “Better Together” anti-racism campaign on 21 March 2022.

