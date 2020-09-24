Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Our community > Refugee Welcome Zones > Federation Council
Refugee Welcome Zones

Federation Council

24 September 2020
2 min read

Federation council logo

On September 5 2019, the Mayor and staff from Federation Council participated in a local Multicultural Workforce Forum. Hosted by the local Who is My Neighbour (WIMN) group, a group established to look at offering opportunities for refugees to settle in the area.
There were many issues explored during the forum with a number of guest speakers coming to share their experience around both the need for and the successes had the attraction of a multicultural workforce.
In January 2020 Council was requested by the WIMN group to consider becoming a Refugee Welcome Zone. Council in February 2020 considered this request and agreed in principal to the request.
The WIMN group hosted refugee families from Melbourne on the seventh, eighth and ninth of March 2020. In total 63 people (50 adults and 13 children) were billeted by local families with a range of activities being undertaken over the course of the weekend. These activities include a Bush Dance on and a Community Dinner. At that Community dinner Council affirmed its decision to becoming a Refugee Welcome Zone by formally signing a declaration and presenting a certificate to the WIMN
The success of the efforts made by the WIMN group have been shown through one of the refugees who visited in March 2020, taking up employment and relocating to the area.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

Shire of Mundaring

Shire of Mundaring is a local government area located on the eastern fringe of Perth approximately 35 kilometres from the CBD. The Noongar Aboriginal people were the first to arrive in the area and it is widely believed...

20 August 2020

Join the movement!

We need you to show our government that Australia cares about refugees. Help us by joining the movement so we can protect refugees, not punish them.

Find what you want

  • Category

  • Topic

Recent posts