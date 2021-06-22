The City of Darebin (Darebin) is located in the northern suburbs of Melbourne

Today, Darebin is home to people of diverse races, ethnicities, faiths and beliefs, abilities, gender, talents and aspirations, sexualities and sex and gender identities, age and occupations, income and lifestyles.

More than 166,000 people live in Darebin, 33% are overseas born, 37% speak language other than English where over 90 Languages are spoken.

Darebin City Council (Council) has a long-standing commitment to supporting and advocating for the rights of refugees and people seeking asylum in our municipality. This commitment is articulated in our Towards Equality: Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights Framework 2019-2029, and further advanced through a number of platforms and initiatives such as Welcoming Cities and Refugee Welcome Zone.

Current initiatives

Darebin Welcoming Cities Community Reference Group

As a member of Welcoming Cities network, Council is committed to support people of all backgrounds, including migrant and refugees, to have equal opportunity to belong, contribute and participate in social, cultural, learning and economic life of our community.

Council is a signatory to the Welcoming Cities Standard, which aims to create a welcoming and cohesive city where everyone, including migrant and refugee communities, can belong and participate in all aspects of community life. This work is guided by the Darebin Welcoming Cities Community Reference Group which made up of community members and organisation representatives.

The purpose of the Reference Group is to facilitate and monitor Council’s progress towards achieving the principles and criteria across the six categories of the Welcoming Cities Standards.

Advocating for the rights of and supporting refugees and people seeking asylum

Council is supporting a range of initiatives and organisations to improve the treatment, care and rights of refugees and people seeking asylum. This include the Joint Statement by Local Government Mayoral Taskforce Supporting People Seeking Asylum including Back Your Neighbour campaign, and Refugee Council of Australia Nobody Left Behind campaign.

Council a signatory to the Time for A Home campaign calling on the Federal Government to release refugees and people seeking asylum in immigration detention and commit to a pathway for their resettlement.

Refugee Week

Council celebrate Refugee Week each year and aims to create a culture of welcome for refugees and people seeking asylum living among us.

The celebration strives to create better understanding between different communities and enabling refugees to live in safety and with respect for their stories and their incredible contribution.

Refugee Week is a unique opportunity for Darebin community to experience and celebrate the rich diversity of refugee communities, and it is an important opportunity for asylum seekers and refugees to be seen, listened to and valued.

