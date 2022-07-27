City of Wagga Wagga

Nestled on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River in the heart of Wiradjuri Country in Southern NSW, Wagga Wagga is a regional city, centrally located between Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra. Wagga Wagga is a dynamic and cosmopolitan city with strong community links to the surrounding farmlands and villages of Collingullie, Currawarna, Galore, Humula, Ladysmith, Mangoplah, Oura, Tarcutta, and Uranquinty.

WWLGA occupies 4,825 sq km and is home to approximately 65, 770 residents (ABS, 2020), of which 90% reside in the urban area with surrounding villages and farmland contributing to the variety and diversity of lifestyle options within the community.

Wagga Wagga, the largest inland city in regional NSW, is known for its quality industrial, commercial, education, and defence facilities, sports, and arts communities as well as a diverse calendar of events, rich cultural heritage, and a wealth of fantastic attractions.

Major features contributing to the character and community of WWLGA include the Murrumbidgee River, Charles Sturt University, TAFE NSW Riverina Institute, Kapooka Army Recruit Training Base, RAAF Base Wagga (Forest Hill), Wagga Wagga central business district (CBD), Wagga Wagga Art Gallery and home to the National Art Glass Collection, Museum of the Riverina, Civic Theatre and Performance Spaces, Wagga Wagga Botanic Gardens, Oasis Aquatic Centre, Lake Albert, Livingstone National Park, Willans Hill Reserve and a wide range of boutique wineries.

5,850 people who were living in Wagga Wagga City in 2016 were born overseas, and 32% arrived in Australia within 5 years prior to 2016. Between 2011 and 2016, the number of people who spoke a language other than English at home increased by 1,368 or 50.0%, and the number of people who spoke English only decreased by 93 or 0.2%.

The largest changes in the spoken languages of the population in Wagga Wagga City between 2011 and 2016 were for those speaking:

Malayalam (+308 persons)

Filipino/Tagalog (+233 persons)

Burmese (+62 persons)

Hazaraghi (+54 persons)

The city of Wagga Wagga prides itself on welcoming and embracing members of the new and emerging communities settling in our fine city and supports them in making fresh beginnings. The City joined Refugee Welcome Zones on 23 June 2012; the declaration was signed by the Mayor at the local Refugee Week celebrations. Through becoming a Refugee Welcome Zone the city has further strengthened its commitment to continue Wagga Wagga’s proud tradition of welcoming and supporting humanitarian settlers and asylum seekers and promoting an acceptance of, and respect for, cultural diversity, community harmony, and inclusion.

Wagga Wagga City Council is committed to working in a collaborative approach with local service providers to assist and support our new settlers upon their arrival and in their future progress of settling within our community.

SUMMARY OF REFUGEE WELCOME ZONE INITIATIVES UNDERTAKEN AND/OR SUPPORT BY WAGGA WAGGA CITY COUNCIL

From the period of 2015 to 2022 Wagga Wagga City Council has contributed approximately $97,000 in the form of grants, events, and other social support offerings for local refugee initiatives, all designed to support the settlement of refugees to the Wagga Wagga Community. Some examples of these are below:

Wagga Wagga City Council Community Annual Grants Program