The City of Vincent encompasses a number of vibrant inner-city suburbs, holding within its boundaries a varied and rich history stretching back long before the settlement of the Swan River Colony.

Since settlement, much of Vincent’s rich heritage stems from the 1890s and 1900s, following the gold boom, when many community buildings were established. North Perth emerged as a municipality in its own right in 1901, alongside Leederville and Perth. These merged in 1914 to form the Greater Perth Council, which our suburbs were part of until 1994, when Perth was subdivided once again and the Town of Vincent created.

More recently inner-city living has become ever more popular, and new developments have joined old and they can now be seen sitting side by side in the leafy suburbs.

Riding in tandem with the increasing popularity of inner-city living, Vincent’s shopping precincts have thrived and become popular café strips for residents and visitors alike.

Vincent’s population has also developed into a wonderfully rich melting pot of cultures and nationalities, which has contributed to its unique diversity.

Earlier in May, the City of Vincent launched a ‘Donation Drive’ for local organisation Centre for Asylum Seekers Refugees and Detainees (CARAD) to make up pantry bags for their clients. The City collected donations from the community as well as directly purchased items to go into these bags.

Over the last few years, the City of Vincent has created a number of initiatives to help welcome refugees within the community: