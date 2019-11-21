About the City of Subiaco

The City of Subiaco is proud to have been a Refugee Welcome Zone since 2002.

The City of Subiaco is located immediately west of the City of Perth, about 3 kilometres from the Perth GPO. Our Estimated Resident Population for 2017 was 17,160. Close to a third of our residents were born overseas, with nearly 30% reporting at the last census they had only arrived in Australia in the last 5 years.

The most common languages we speak at home other than English include Mandarin, French, Japanese, Spanish, Cantonese, Italian, German, Korean, Persian/Dari and Vietnamese.

At a council meeting on 16 October 2018 the Subiaco Council unanimously passed a decision to contact relevant Members of Parliament to request an improvement and expansion of the current (Refugee) Community Support Program. The full minutes of this meeting are available on the city’s website.

Subiaco Library

The library is free to join and membership includes free access to books, internet and other resources. There are also lots of free activities for all ages. More information is available at https://www.subiaco.wa.gov.au/library or visit us at Subiaco Library on the corner of Rokeby Road and Bagot Road, Subiaco.

Below are just a few examples of resources.

Free IELTS resources

These free resources will help you when preparing for an English language test. The online course is organised into four skill areas to prepare you in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Learners can practice for their test with information about the IELTS papers, advice from experts, tutorial videos, mock papers and interactive practice exercises. Visit https://rtigt.clarityenglish.com/ for the course resources.

Books and E-resources: Languages Other Than English

The Subiaco Library has a selection of books and movies in languages other than English. If you can’t find your preferred language, let us know and we can see what is available at other libraries nearby and get it to you through the inter-library loan service.

English Conversation Club

This group meets regularly at the Subiaco library and is run by local volunteers. If you are interested in attending or would like to volunteer, contact the library on 9237 9300 or see https://www.subiaco.wa.gov.au/events.

Community Asset Map

If you or someone you know are new to the City of Subiaco and would like to join in some local activities, visit the Community Asset Map. Here you will find a list of local groups, clubs and support services. There is something for everyone. Please tell us if your group is not listed so we can add it. Visit https://www.subiaco.wa.gov.au/Our-community/Community-map to access the map.

Support for new and growing initiatives

If you have a project or initiative to celebrate multiculturalism or provide support to refugees and other recently arrived people to the City of Subiaco, we’d love to hear from you.

The city offers community grants, partnerships and sponsorships to groups and organisations wanting to run events, programs or other activities which celebrate and support our community.

More information is available at https://www.subiaco.wa.gov.au/Our-community/Grants,-funding-and-sponsorship

For local small business owners, grants are available to initiatives providing benefit to the local community. https://www.subiaco.wa.gov.au/Your-business/Small-business-grants

