Refugee Welcome Zones
City of Onkaparinga

3 November 2023
Onkaparinga logoOn 18 June 2015, The City of Onkaparinga declared itself a Refugee Welcome Zone.
The City of Onkaparinga is a vibrant place with over 170,000 residents across 518 square kilometres. We have some of the best beaches in South Australia, a rich cultural landscape, world renowned wineries and an abundance of places to explore and things to do.
The name Onkaparinga comes from the traditional Aboriginal place name Ngankiparinga, meaning “women’s river place”. We acknowledge the Kaurna Meyunna (People) and Nation as the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land in the area now known as the City of Onkaparinga and this local living culture has developed over thousands of years.
The City of Onkaparinga is South Australia’s largest metropolitan council with a budget of more than $200 million and 1300 staff and volunteers.
There are many different nationalities living and working together in the council area and many languages are spoken.
We celebrate the diversity that refugees and asylum seekers bring to our community and their contributions to our society.
Everyone is welcome and we proudly celebrate inclusion. Embracing diversity makes the City an interesting place to live, and place people don’t want to leave.

https://www.onkaparingacity.com/Home

On 18 June 2015, The City of Onkaparinga declared itself a Refugee Welcome Zone.

