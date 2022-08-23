Moonee Valley is proudly home to a number of richly diverse communities with over 27 percent of residents born overseas, nearly 30 percent of residents speaking a language other than English at home and a wide range of faiths practiced by residents including Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Hindu, and the Baha’i faith.

The MV2040 Strategy provides our framework for achieving a fair city that values diversity, where everyone feels safe and included, and has access to healthy food, services, housing, learning, and employment. Embedded in this are core values of inclusion, access, and participation.

Current Initiatives