Moonee Valley is proudly home to a number of richly diverse communities with over 27 percent of residents born overseas, nearly 30 percent of residents speaking a language other than English at home and a wide range of faiths practiced by residents including Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Hindu, and the Baha’i faith.
The MV2040 Strategy provides our framework for achieving a fair city that values diversity, where everyone feels safe and included, and has access to healthy food, services, housing, learning, and employment. Embedded in this are core values of inclusion, access, and participation.
Current Initiatives
- Moonee Valley’s official Standing Together and Supporting Diversity Statement (2018);
- participation as a member of the Welcoming Cities network;
- participation in the Local Government Mayoral Taskforce Supporting People Seeking Asylum and Back your Neighbour campaign (2019);
- and recognition and celebration of annual key dates of recognition including Harmony Day, Cultural Diversity Week, and Refugee Week.