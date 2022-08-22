The City of Bayside is a municipality located in Victoria, 8 kilometres south of Melbourne’s Central Business District. It covers 17km of Port Phillip’s coastline and is home to over 104,000 residents.

On 19 June 2018 council signed a declaration to become a Refugee Welcome Zone. The official signing of the declaration took place during National Refugee Week (17-23 June), in the presence of representatives from the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) and the Bayside Refugee Advocacy and Support Association.

Since then, Council has committed to the following: