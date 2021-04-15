Blacktown City Council

Blacktown is a city of diverse cultures – a home to around 395,000 people representing around 188 birthplaces and 182 different languages.

To ensure programs and activities are developed to promote access and equity for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, we work closely with SydWest Multicultural Services, Mount Druitt Ethnic Communities Agency, other organisations and residents.

Current initiatives

Refugee and migrant support

Blacktown City is a refugee welcome zone. Refugee Welcome Zones are an initiative of the Refugee Council of Australia, Australia’s peak refugee support organisation. The purpose of the Refugee Welcome Zones is to enable councils to declare that they welcome refugees into their area, to celebrate the diversity of refugees and cultures in their midst and to acknowledge the importance of upholding the rights of human refugees who have escaped persecution.

Refugee Week

Refugee Week is celebrated nationally in June every year. It is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about issues affecting refugees and celebrate the positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society. Celebrated since 1986, Refugee Week coincides with World Refugee Day (20 June). Each year an event is held to celebrate and acknowledge refugees in our city. For more information, please contact our Community Development Officer on 02 9839 6067 or via email. Harmony Week

Harmony Day has been celebrated since 1999. In 2019 the event was renamed Harmony Week to recognise diversity and inclusion activities that take place during the entire week. Harmony Week will include 21 March, which is the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Harmony Week coincides with United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The week aims to engage people to participate in their community, respect cultural and religious diversity and foster sense of belonging for everyone.

Each year an event is held to celebrate and acknowledge refugees in our city.

For more information, please contact our Community Development Officer on 02 9839 6067 or via email.

International Mother Language Day

This day is a worldwide observance held on 21 February each year to promote awareness of cultural diversity and multilingualism.

Each year we celebrate by holding an event to acknowledge the day.

Check back for information on our International Mother Language Day event 2021.

Multicultural strategy and action plan 2020 to 2023

Blacktown is a city of diverse cultures – a home to around 395,000 people representing around 188 birthplaces and 182 different languages.

Council have adopted a Multicultural strategy and action plan(PDF, 478KB) to guide our work in advancing Blacktown City’s diverse communities.

We aim to ensure programs and activities are developed to promote access and equity for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, we work closely with SydWest Multicultural Services, Mount Druitt Ethnic Communities Agency, other organisations and residents.

For more information, please contact our Community Development Officer (Multicultural and Disability) on 02 9839 6067 or via email.