Year: 2016

By: A.S. Patric

ISBN: 9781921924835

Black Rock White City is an essential story of Australia’s suburbs now, of displacement and immediate threat, and the unexpected responses of two refugees as they try to reclaim their dreams. It is a breathtaking roar of energy that explores the immigrant experience with ferocity, beauty and humor.

This book, set in Melbourne, won the 2016 Miles Franklin Literary Award.