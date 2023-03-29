Between before and after

Year: 2022

By: Edita Mujkić

ISBN: 9780645309959

In 1992 Edita Mujkić fled war-torn Sarajevo with two young children. Her husband, Goran, stayed behind, trapped in the impenetrable siege.

After five months in Split, Croatia, Edita and her children moved to Northern England. Many months went by while Goran’s every attempt to escape failed.

Edita had to help him. But how? What could she do with her broken English, without money and contacts, and two children to look after by herself? This moving and compelling true story of courage, love and humanity is a reminder of the difference that the simplest acts of kindness make.