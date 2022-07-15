Bathurst Regional Council regularly (six-monthly) hosts a Welcome Lunch for new residents, of which refugees are invited to attend. The gathering includes information regarding organisations and services to assist newly arrived citizens.

Bathurst Regional Council supports The Neighbourhood Centre, where a Migrant Support Worker is employed to assist with settlement and engagement with the community Neighbourhood Centre.

Bathurst Regional Council hosts annual Harmony Week activities and initiatives. Where Covid-19 has impacted upon gatherings, initiatives and promotion of diversity programs have been completed. For example, photographs of families from diverse backgrounds have been collated and displayed in businesses in Bathurst. This year photographs were again taken, plus a video was made and shared through Council’s Corporate Communications. A celebratory Morning Tea (featuring food from many communities) was held bringing together many of the participants from the photo/video production as well as the wider CALD community.

Bathurst’s Refugee Support group (a community-based organisation) continues to provide practical assistance to newly arrived refugees. Through Mercy Care a house (called the Kath Knowles House of Welcome) has been provided to accommodate new residents whilst they establish community ties, complete study and employment. Both practical and pastoral care is provided by this organisation.

In 2017, Bathurst Regional Council (in conjunction with The Neighbourhood Centre and Bathurst Refugee Support Group, hosted a Refugee Employment Forum. The aims of the forum was to gather businesses in Bathurst to consider the employment of refugees. Engagement from both small business and large multi-national companies was achieved.