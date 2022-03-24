Bass Coast Shire Council has been a Refugee Welcome Zone since 2019. We work with community groups including the South Gippsland and Phillip Island Rural Australians for Refugees groups on activities that help raise awareness in our local community. We also partner with agencies including Gippsland Multicultural Services, Centre for Multicultural Youth and Latrobe Community Health Services in their work with refugee and asylum seeker communities. Council welcomes refugees and encourages the enhancement of cultural and religious diversity in the community.

For further information please contact council on basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au and (043) 519-7552 or (035) 671-2211.