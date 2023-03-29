Refugee Council of Australia
Elisa calvet b s nuoqdmuvc unsplash
Books

A Thousand Splendid Suns

30 March 2023
A thousand splendid suns

Year: 2007
By: Khaled Hosseini
ISBN: 9781526604750

Set against the backdrop of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban, this novel follows the intersecting stories of two Afghan women. It provides an insight into the lives of women in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

