2021 conference program

Tuesday 6 July - Conference Day One

9:30am – 11:00am – Plenary Welcome & Panel

Opening Panel Topic: Rebuilding: Resilience and Innovation

This opening session for Refugee Alternatives 2021 provided a critical reflection on refugee and asylum seeker matters. It will explore themes of dignity and the importance and impact of language. The panel took a critical, disruptive and aspirational approach and explored opportunities for change in the sector.

11:30am – 1:00pm – Plenary Panel

Panel Topic: Centering Community Organising and Grassroots Work in the Refugee Sector

This session aimed to highlight and increase our awareness and understanding of migrant and refugee community organising and grassroots work in Australia as panelists share their knowledge and experience of how the deepest and most impactful social movement work is often voluntary, embedded in the daily activities of communities, and driven by the leadership of everyday people.

2:00pm – 3:30pm – Parallel Session One

Discussion Topic: Race, Power and Privilege in Human Rights Work

This session aimed to equip participants with practical awareness and skills to tackle everyday instances of racism and bias in their work. Using an intersectional, feminist framework, this presentation challenged participants on their own intrinsic biases as well as discussed empowerment, allyship and the importance of lived experience-driven leadership.

2:00pm – 3:30pm – Parallel Session Two

Panel Topic: Everyone’s business: Supporting mental health and inclusion of LGBTIQ+ people in refugee services

The session aimed to increase understanding about mental health considerations of LGBTIQ+ people seeking asylum and refugees with a particular attention to COVID impact and lessons learned from peer-led support groups. It aimed to provide attendees with tools for inclusion in their services. This session was fully run by people with lived experience of displacement.

3:45pm – 5:00pm – Plenary Closing Session

Panel Special Session: Finding solutions for refugees on TPVs and SHEVs

Refugees on Temporary Protection Visas and Safe Haven Enterprise Visas have been in Australia for at least 8 years, but remain on indefinite temporary visas. The SHEV visa was created to incentivise refugees to take up labour shortages in regional areas, but has failed to do so because of its complicated and unrealistic pathway to permanency.

This panel aimed to look at proposals from the community to reform SHEVs and TPVs to create realistic pathways to permanency for this group of people and help them settle successfully in the Australian community.

Mary Anne Kenny Murdoch University