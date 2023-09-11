You’re helping to write the next chapter in a kinder, more welcoming Australia for refugees and people seeking asylum.

In this issue of Your Voice, read how your support has helped our new cohort of National Refugee Ambassadors share their stories with communities around the country.

You can also read about another successful celebration of Refugee Week and the contributions of refugees and people seeking asylum.

Amidst these celebrations, we are also very concerned about the families that remain separated by the policies of successive governments.

In this edition of Your Voice, read how this cruelty is playing out in the life of Nithi, a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee who’s been prevented from reuniting with his wife for 10 years, despite his newfound permanent residency.

With you beside us, we’ll continue putting pressure on the government to enact urgent policy reform that will allow families like Nithi’s to be together again.

Thank you for being on this journey with us.

Download or read the newsletter in PDF

You can download here or read the PDF in your browser on the next page.

Your Voice Spring 2023 newsletter

Size : 3.1 MB Format : PDF

Donate to the Refugee Council today