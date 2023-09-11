Refugee Council of Australia
A woman smiling against a plain background - the cover of Your Voice, the Refugee Council of Austrealia's bi-annual newsletter
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > News > Your Voice: Spring 2023 newsletter
News

Your Voice: Spring 2023 newsletter

11 September 2023
2 min read

You’re helping to write the next chapter in a kinder, more welcoming Australia for refugees and people seeking asylum.

In this issue of Your Voice, read how your support has helped our new cohort of National Refugee Ambassadors share their stories with communities around the country. 

You can also read about another successful celebration of Refugee Week and the contributions of refugees and people seeking asylum.  

Amidst these celebrations, we are also very concerned about the families that remain separated by the policies of successive governments. 

In this edition of Your Voice, read how this cruelty is playing out in the life of Nithi, a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee who’s been prevented from reuniting with his wife for 10 years, despite his newfound permanent residency. 

With you beside us, we’ll continue putting pressure on the government to enact urgent policy reform that will allow families like Nithi’s to be together again.

Thank you for being on this journey with us.

Download or read the newsletter in PDF

You can download here or read the PDF in your browser on the next page.

Your Voice Spring 2023 newsletter
Size : 3.1 MB Format : PDF

Image credit: Damon Amb Photography

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this
1 2

You may also like

Be a champion for refugee rights

Join our mailing list and be the first to receive active resources. We need you to show Australia cares about refugees.

Search

  • Category

  • Topic