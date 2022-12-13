Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Council meeting with the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent

14 December 2022
The Refugee Council has made a submission to the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent (WGEPAD) in the lead up to their visit to Australia in December 2022. Our submission focuses on four main areas:

1. Immigration detention

2. The impact of racism

3. The Refugee and Humanitarian Program

4. The role of refugee-led community organisations

RCOA will also meet with the delegation in person to expand on these issues and to also raise concerns related to refugees in protracted situations and the impact on African refugees in Australia. We also hope to help the WGEPAD understand the impact of refugee policies on people of African descent in Australia and also to understand the role of refugee-led organisations in supporting their communities.

Our submission is available here: Submission UN WGEPAD November2022 FINAL (1)
14 December 2022

