Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > Our community > Refugee Welcome Zones > Murrindindi Shire Council
About usRefugee Welcome Zones

Murrindindi Shire Council

15 July 2022
1 min read

 

Murrindindi logo small

Murrindindi Shire Council became a Refugee Welcome Zone in March 2022. We embrace diversity, promote the participation of all and encourage new residents to our Shire. We welcome refugees and people seeking asylum into our community and acknowledge the difficult journey they take to seek protection in Australia.

Murrindindi Shire is situated on Melbourne’s peri-urban fringe and is country to both the Taungurung and Wurundjeri People. The Shire spans 3879 square kilometres and encompasses the charming rural townships of Alexandra, Eildon, Kinglake, Marysville and Yea. The Shire benefits from great natural beauty and tourist attractions such as Lake Eildon, picturesque national parks, the Great Victorian Rail Trail and access to Victoria’s snowfields. We are located within close proximity to Melbourne, a lovely 60 to 90 minute drive, depending on your route.

Murrindindi acheron cutting lookout sunrise dji_

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

Inner West Council

Our purpose We are here to be of service to our local community and make the Inner West a great place to be. These are the ways our Council has welcomed refugees:  The Community Refugee Welcome Centre demonstrates our...

15 July 2022
Refugee Welcome Zones with green logo
Refugee Welcome Zones

Bathurst Regional Council

Bathurst Regional Council regularly (six-monthly) hosts a Welcome Lunch for new residents, of which refugees are invited to attend.  The gathering includes information regarding organisations and services to assist...

15 July 2022
City of prospect logo
About usRefugee Welcome Zones

City of Prospect

The City of Prospect became a Refugee Welcome Zone in 2003. With an estimated population of around 22,000, the City covers an area of nearly eight square kilometres, and is located a few kilometres north of the Adelaide...

15 July 2022

Be a champion for refugee rights

Join our mailing list and be the first to receive active resources. We need you to show Australia cares about refugees.

Refugee Week 2022

Refugee Week from 19-25 June 2022 is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.

Search

  • Category

  • Topic