Murrindindi Shire Council became a Refugee Welcome Zone in March 2022. We embrace diversity, promote the participation of all and encourage new residents to our Shire. We welcome refugees and people seeking asylum into our community and acknowledge the difficult journey they take to seek protection in Australia.

Murrindindi Shire is situated on Melbourne’s peri-urban fringe and is country to both the Taungurung and Wurundjeri People. The Shire spans 3879 square kilometres and encompasses the charming rural townships of Alexandra, Eildon, Kinglake, Marysville and Yea. The Shire benefits from great natural beauty and tourist attractions such as Lake Eildon, picturesque national parks, the Great Victorian Rail Trail and access to Victoria’s snowfields. We are located within close proximity to Melbourne, a lovely 60 to 90 minute drive, depending on your route.