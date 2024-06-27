Fundraising Events

Planning on entering a running event? Attempting your first marathon? You can fundraise for the Refugee Council while you do it, and make an impact both on and off the course.

Upcoming Events

6-7 July 2024

Held in the Gold Coast, this event offers marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km races and is one of the flattest marathon courses in the world. Sign up to this event through our fundraising page below.

Sign up here

21 July 2024

Advertised as more than just a race, but an experience, Run Melbourne has the option of a half marathon, 10km or 5km. DJ’s, live music, food trucks and more promise to make this a fun event; add impact by using your run to raise awareness and support for the Refugee Council.

Sign up here

11 August 2024

Join the world’s largest fun run of 14km from Sydney CBD to Bondi. Walk or run, this is a fun event that encourages you to team up, dress up and join tens of thousands of participants for its 54th edition.

Sign up here

15 September 2024

Although this popular event has nearly sold out, entries for the 10km and the mini (4.2km) are still available. Importantly, if you can raise $500 as an individual, you will be refunded your full entry fee.

Sign up here