2022 Federal Election: Refugee Policies of Liberal-National Coalition, Labor and The Greens

This briefing provides an overview of the public positions on refugee issues of the three parties with the largest representation in the Australian Parliament – the Liberal-National Coalition, the Australian Labor Party and the Australian Greens. The briefing includes their proposed policies and the public positions taken on major legislation introduced in the past Parliament, compared to the refugee sector’s Platform for Change. We also provide a link to independents and minor parties when they have published positions on refugee policies on their website.

The summary is not a critique or detailed analysis of policies. It aims to provide an overview of the public positions of these political parties. The Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) does not endorse any of these parties but provides this information to enable voters to evaluate each party’s position.

Up to date as of 11 April 2022