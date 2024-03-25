As the number of people forcibly displaced globally grows, the need to expand resettlement and other durable (‘complementary’) migration pathways for refugees has never been greater. One of the main objectives of the 2018 Global Compact on Refugees was to expand access to third country solutions, including through the development of a three-year strategy on resettlement and complementary pathways. The Third Country Solutions for Refugees: Roadmap 2030 lays out a plan for the expansion of durable third country solutions, including the ambitious target to resettle 1 million refugees and open complementary pathways to 2 million refugees by 2030.

A Global Snapshot of Resettlement and Complementary Pathways is a civil society initiative to capture what is happening around the world with regards to resettlement and complementary pathways. Recognising that many programs and pilots are being introduced, modified and expanded in different countries, this document aims to summarise current policies and practices as of 2024.

This snapshot report has been complied by the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) in its role as NGO Co-Chair of the 2023-24 Consultations on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways (CRCP).

Resettlement and Comp Pathways Global Snapshot_FINAL

