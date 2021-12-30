Refugee Council of Australia
2021 conference

2021 conference video: Watch Re-Energising International Responses to Displacement

21 September 2021
Plenary Conversation and Welcome to Day Two

Host
Kween G

Speakers
Leanne Smith, Whitlam Institute within Western Sydney University
Paul Power, Refugee Council of Australia

Plenary Panel: Re-Energising International Responses to Displacement

This session explored how different actors are re-energising responses to forced displacement in the current context and beyond, from rebuilding resettlement, to mobilising communities and following up the commitments made at the inaugural Global Refugee Forum.

Moderator
Sitarah Mohammadi, Melbourne-based human rights advocate

Speakers
Danijel Malbasa, National Refugee-led Advocacy and Advisory Group NRAAG
Adrian Edwards, UNHCR
Robert Hakiza, Young African Refugees for Integral Development, Uganda
Naomi Steinberg, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), USA

