2021 conference video: Watch Re-Energising International Responses to Displacement

Plenary Conversation and Welcome to Day Two
Host
Kween G
Speakers
Leanne Smith, Whitlam Institute within Western Sydney University
Paul Power, Refugee Council of Australia
Plenary Panel: Re-Energising International Responses to Displacement
This session explored how different actors are re-energising responses to forced displacement in the current context and beyond, from rebuilding resettlement, to mobilising communities and following up the commitments made at the inaugural Global Refugee Forum.
Moderator
Sitarah Mohammadi, Melbourne-based human rights advocate
Speakers
Danijel Malbasa, National Refugee-led Advocacy and Advisory Group NRAAG
Adrian Edwards, UNHCR
Robert Hakiza, Young African Refugees for Integral Development, Uganda
Naomi Steinberg, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), USA