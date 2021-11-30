2021 conference video: Watch Finding solutions for refugees on TPVs and SHEVs

Closing Plenary: Finding solutions for refugees on TPVs and SHEVs

Refugees on Temporary Protection Visas and Safe Haven Enterprise Visas have been in Australia for at least 8 years, but remain on indefinite temporary visas. The SHEV visa was created to incentivise refugees to take up labour shortages in regional areas, but has failed to do so because of its complicated and unrealistic pathway to permanency.

This panel looked at proposals from the community to reform SHEVs and TPVs to create realistic pathways to permanency for this group of people and help them settle successfully in the Australian community.

Speakers

Asher Hirsch Refugee, Council of Australia

Ali Reza Yunespour, Community Refugee Sponsorship Initiative

Salem Askari Centre, for Human Rights Education, Curtin University

Mary Anne Kenny, Murdoch University