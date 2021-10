The two day conference on 19 -20 February 2019 brought together a broad range of expertise covering topics of displacement; protection; cooperation; wellbeing; resilience; education; advocacy; and unity. The speakers discussed the topics across the local, national and international space and brought their extensive and complementary expertise to the discussions, including vitally that of

lived experience.

You can download the 2019 conference program here.

Read the 2019 Refugee Alternatives Program

Size : 5.1 MB Format : PDF