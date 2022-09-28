Your Voice Newsletter (September 2022)

In this edition of RCOA’s bi-annual newsletter, Your Voice, we’re pleased to bring you a post-election update on RCOA’s work behind the scenes in key areas of policy analysis, advocacy and strategy and empowerment of refugee voices that your support has made possible.

In the newsletter you can learn about:

RCOA’s approach to working with the new government to try to achieve fairer, more humane policies for refugees and people seeking asylum.

RCOA and the National Refugee-led Advocacy and Advisory Group (NRAAG) have formed a Strategy Group to address the ongoing challenges refugees and people seeking asylum face in a coordinated approach.

Details about the four policy priorities that we’re collectively working towards.

The launch of the new National Ambassadors program; along with a roundup of Refugee Week 2022, plus insights into the new Refugee Welcome Zone Leadership Group.

RCOA’s support for dialogues on the experiences of LGBTQIA+ refugees.

