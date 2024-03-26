Your Voice Autumn 2024 newsletter

In this issue of Your Voice, read about our efforts co-hosting over 120 experts in refugee policy from 15 countries for an international discussion on expanding resettlement for refugees.

You can also learn the direct impact you’re having on refugee policy in Australia. Our updates will provide you with essential talking points for conversations with friends and family about why the fight for refugee rights is urgent and critical.

As you read this, there are thousands of people seeking asylum still struggling to meet their most basic needs. In this issue of Your Voice, we share how the soaring cost of living makes it imperative for us to act now for people seeking asylum.

Through all our work, we keep in our sights an Australia in which all who seek safety here can thrive. And we know that with you standing alongside, we will make this vision a reality.

Thank you for walking this road with us.

